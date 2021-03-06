2月の米国雇用統計に見る米国景気の本格回復の要因は何なのか?

日本時間の今夜、米国労働省から2月の米国雇用統計が公表されています。非農業雇用者数の前月差は昨年2020年12月には▲306千人減と減少に転じましたが、今年2021年に入って1月には+166千人増、2月も+379千人増と順調に増加しています。
失業率は前月の6.3%から2月にはわずかながら6.2%に低下しました。まず、長くなりますが、USA Today のサイトから統計を報じる記事を引用すると以下の通りです。
The economy added 379K jobs in February, unemployment fell to 6.2% as COVID cases dropped
Hiring rebounded sharply in February after a two-month slump with employers adding 379,000 jobs as falling COVID-19 cases and easing business restrictions offset harsh winter weather across much of the country.
The unemployment rate fell from 6.3% to 6.2%, the Labor department said Friday.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected about 200,000 job gains, according to their median estimate.
After stalling in December and January while the pandemic spiked, job growth is projected to increasingly pick up steam in coming months amid declining infection rates, easing business constraints and growing vaccinations. About 16% of the population already has been vaccinated and another 25% have immunity as a result of prior infection, economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon macroeconomics estimates.
The $900 billion COVID relief package, passed by Congress in December, also likely boosted activity last month, Oxford Economics says. The legislation extended unemployment benefits for 11 million people, sent $600 checks to most households and renewed the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable small business loans.
The $1.9 trillion package, which is expected to be passed by Senate this month, is likely to only further juice the rebounding economy this spring.
In February, the number of employees working rose for the first time since October, according to Homebase, which supplies payroll software to small businesses. And early last month, the number of restaurant diners increased to the highest level since November, according to Open Table, an online restaurant reservation service, and Capital Economics.
The snowstorm that devastated southern states such as Texas came too late to dampen Labor’s employment survey, which is conducted during the week that includes the 12th of each month, Oxford says. But harsh weather earlier in the month -- including snowstorms in the Northeast and frigid temperatures in the Midwest and Plains states - might have tempered payrolls in sectors such as construction and leisure and hospitality, according to Oxford and Capital Economics.
The nation has recovered more than half of the 22.2 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis as restaurants, shops and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus outbreak were allowed to reopen. Many economists are forecasting more than 6 million job gains this year - a surge that would still leave payrolls about 4 million short of pre-pandemic levels and epitomize the scars the crisis is certain to leave.
The chief threat to a booming economy by midyear is the rapid spread of a COVID variant that could outrun the drop in cases, Shepherdson says.
長くなりましたが、まずまずよく取りまとめられている印象です。続いて、いつもの米国雇用統計のグラフは下の通りです。上のパネルでは非農業部門雇用者数の前月差増減の推移とそのうちの民間部門を、さらに、下は失業率をプロットしています。
いずれも季節調整済みの系列であり、影をつけた部分は景気後退期です。NBERでは今年2020年2月を米国景気の山と認定しています。ともかく、4月の雇用統計からやたらと大きな変動があって縦軸のスケールを変更したため、わけの判らないグラフになって、その前の動向が見えにくくなっています。少し見やすくしたんですが、それでもまだ判りにくさが残っています。
引用した記事にもあるように、Bloombergによる市場の事前コンセンサスでは+200千人増と予想されていましたので、+379千人増はかなりこれを上回っています。他方で、失業率は昨年2020年12月の6.7%から、今年2021年1月には6.3%まで低下しましたが、2月は6.2%と僅かに0.1%ポイントの改善にとどまりました。
やはり、新型コロナウィルス感染症(COVID-19)のワクチン接種が進んで、引用した記事にあるように、ワクチンによって人口の16%が、感染からの回復によって25%が、それぞれ免疫を得た、と報じられています。
明らかに、雇用統計に見る米国景気回復はワクチンを含めた新型コロナウィルス感染症(COVID-19)に対する免疫獲得という基礎の上に成り立っている可能性が示唆されています。従って、というか、何というか、2月の非農業部門雇用者増をさらに産業別に詳しく見ると、人的接触の大きな Leisure and hospitality が何と+355千人増と非農業部門全体の+379千人増の93.7%を占めています。
私の目から見ても、これはかなりホンモノの景気・雇用の回復に見えます。ですから、日経新聞の記事によれば、市場では米国長期金利が上昇して、為替も円安ドル高が進んでいるようです。加えて、引用したBloombergの記事でも報じられている9000億ドルの財政出動もあって、インフレ懸念すら出始めています。我が日本もこれくらいの政策発動が出来ないものなのでしょうか?