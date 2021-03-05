アメリカとミャンマーについて語る準備をせよ

米国のブリンケン国務長官とオースティン国防長官が今月15日から来日するという。コロナ禍での2＋2（両国の外務・防衛大臣）会合は、画期的である。

折しもバイデン政権が、『Interim National Security Strategic Guidance（暫定的な国家安全保障戦略の指針）』と題された文書を発表したばかりの時期である。日本にとって重要であるだけではない。バイデン政権にとっても重要な会談になるだろう。成功が強く期待される。

バイデン大統領は国内での融和を唱えて大統領に就任した。もちろん民主党リベラル色が強い方向性を打ち出しているとはいえ、保守派やトランプ前政権を刺激するような発言や行動は、控えているように見える。そのバイデン政権が国際会議等で強調しているメッセージは、「アメリカは戻った（America is Back）」である。多国間協調主義に戻った、と言いたいわけだが、それは、アメリカが民主主義諸国の指導者として復活する、というメッセージでもある。国内の団結と、国際的な指導国としての復活が、一体のものとして、語られている。

その世界観の中で、「権威主義国家」の代表としての中国の挑戦が理解されている。アメリカは中国との競争に勝ち抜くつもりだが、それは民主主義諸国が権威主義諸国からの挑戦に勝ち抜くことでもある。

（”There are those who argue that, given all the challenges we face, autocracy is the best way forward. And there are those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting all the challenges of our changing world. I firmly believe that democracy holds the key to freedom, prosperity, peace, and dignity. We must now demonstrate — with a clarity that dispels any doubt — that democracy can still deliver for our people and for people around the world.”）(p.3)

ただし現状は、民主主義が世界的に退潮傾向に入っている。（ “democracies across the globe, including our own, are increasingly under siege.”）(p.7)この民主主義が権威主義に押され気味になっている傾向を逆転させることこそが、アメリカの対外的な安全保障にも、国内的な団結にも、合致する目標だとみなされる。（“Reversing these trends is essential to our national security. The United States must lead by the power of our example, and that will require hard work at home” “we must remain committed to realizing and defending the democratic values at the heart of the American way of life.”）（p.7, p.9）

この目標は、同盟国・パートナー国との協働によって成し遂げられる。（“Authoritarianism is on the global march, and we must join with likeminded allies and partners to revitalize democracy the world over“）（p.19）そのようにして、アメリカは中国との競争に勝ち、国際社会の指導国として踏みとどまり続ける。（“this agenda will strengthen our enduring advantages, and allow us to prevail in strategic competition with China or any other nation. …By restoring U.S. credibility and reasserting forward-looking global leadership, we will ensure that America, not China, sets the international agenda, working alongside others to shape new global norms and agreements that advance our interests and reflect our values.”）（p.20）

日本が、アメリカとの関係を良好に維持したいと思うのであれば、この世界観の中で、日米同盟を、そして「自由で開かれたインド太平洋（FOIP）」を位置づけることが、重要である。

「まあ、まあ、抽象的なことは置いておいて、とりあえず尖閣守ってください」といった態度だけを日本側が見せるならば、円滑な日米同盟の発展を見込めないだろう。