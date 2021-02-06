新型コロナウィルス感染症(COVID-19)の感染拡大第3波でブレーキのかかった1月の米国雇用統計をどう見るか?

日本時間の昨夜、米国労働省から1月の米国雇用統計が公表されています。
新型コロナウィルス(COVID-19)の影響から、非農業雇用者数は昨年2020年4月の大幅減の後、5月統計からはリバウンドしていましたが、感染拡大を受けて昨年2020年12月には減少に転じ、今年2021年1月もわずかに+49千人増にとどまりました。
失業率も一気に悪化した昨年2020年4月からのリバウンドが続ていたところ、昨年2020年12月は前月と同じく横ばいの6.7%だったものの、今年2021年1月には6.3%に低下しました。いずれにせよ、COVID-19前の昨年2019年11～12月や今年2020年2月には失業率は3.5%だったわけですから、それらと比べるとまだかなり高い水準であることも確かです。いずれも季節調整済みの系列です。
まず、やや長くなりますが、USA Today のサイトから統計を報じる記事を最初の8パラだけ引用すると以下の通りです。
Economy added 49,000 jobs in January amid COVID-19 surges as unemployment fell sharply to 6.3%
The U.S. economy added a modest 49,000 jobs in January as COVID-19 surges persisted but related business restrictions eased somewhat, kicking off a year that's expected to bring a pickup in hiring as more Americans are vaccinated.
The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey, fell from 6.7% to 6.3%, mostly because of a big drop in the number of Americans working or looking for jobs, the Labor Department said Friday.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 70,000 jobs were added last month.
Also disappointing: Total job gains for November and December were revised down by 159,000.
The lackluster report comes as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats look to move quickly on a $1.9 trillion stimulus aimed at easing the economic pain Americans are suffering as a result of the pandemic. Early Friday, the Senate approved a budget resolution that will pave the way for the chamber to take up Biden's American Rescue Plan without the threat of a GOP filibuster.
The economy, meanwhile, resumed adding jobs last month after cutting positions in December for the first time since the depths of the pandemic in April. The nation has recovered more than half the 22.2 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis as restaurants, shops and other businesses shut down by the outbreak were allowed to reopen, and the outlets brought back many furloughed workers.
But the rehiring has been interrupted by a virus that has been spiking across most of the country this winter, triggering renewed restrictions on businesses, fewer visits by consumers and hundreds of thousands of layoffs. While many industries have stepped up hiring, restaurants, hotels and arts and entertainment venues have cut hundreds of thousands of jobs in recent months. Total U.S. payrolls are still about 10 million below their pre-pandemic level.
In January, the number of Americans on temporary layoff fell by 293,000 as restaurants, shops and businesses recalled some workers. About 27% of unemployed workers said they were on temporary layoff, down from 28% the previous month. That means many workers could still be brought back to their old jobs.
エラく長くなりましたが、まずまずよく取りまとめられている印象です。続いて、いつもの米国雇用統計のグラフは下の通りです。上のパネルでは非農業部門雇用者数の前月差増減の推移とそのうちの民間部門を、さらに、下は失業率をプロットしています。いずれも季節調整済みの系列であり、影をつけた部分は景気後退期です。NBERでは今年2020年2月を米国景気の山と認定しています。
ともかく、4月の雇用統計からやたらと大きな変動があって縦軸のスケールを変更したため、わけの判らないグラフになって、その前の動向が見えにくくなっています。少し見やすくしたんですが、それでもまだ判りにくさが残っています。
米国の失業率については、4月統計で14.7%と一気に悪化した後、5月13.3%、6月11.1%そして、7月10.2%まで2ケタが続いた後、8月には8.4%と10%を割り込み、9月7.9%、10月には6.9%となりましたが、11月には改善幅がわずかに0.2%ポイントまで縮小して6.7%を記録した後、12月の失業率は前月から横ばいの6.7%のままで、今年2021年1月になって6.3%まで低下を見せました。
ただし、COVID-19パンデミック前の2020年1月には失業者数5,796千人、失業率3.5%に比べて、足元2021年1月統計の10,130千人、6.3%はまだ2倍近い水準といえます。加えて、非農業部門雇用者数の増加は12月統計では半年ぶりにストップし、前月差で見てマイナスに転じました。今年2021年1月もわずかに伸びは+49千人ですから、昨年暮れからCOVID-19の第3波の感染再拡大のために景気回復に大きくブレーキがかかった形です。
もちろん、このCOVID-19の感染拡大は米国だけでなく、我が国でも同じことです。ただ、何度も繰り返しますが、米国でも、日本でも、景気を犠牲にしてでも感染拡大を防止して、国民生活を守るのがむしろ景気回復への早道である、と私は考えています。