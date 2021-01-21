バイデン米国大統領就任に際して / Letter of Congratulations on the Occasion of U.S. President Biden’s Inauguration

(English)

2021年1月21日

立憲民主党代表 枝野 幸男

バイデン氏の米国大統領ご就任に際し、立憲民主党を代表して心からの敬意と祝意を表したいと思います。

世界を見渡せば、この間、経済的な側面に止まらず、個人の力では抗い難い様々な状況に起因した、分断や格差が人々を覆い、国際社会の隅々で多くの歪みが生まれてきました。新型コロナウイルス感染症の拡大は、その現状に拍車をかけ、今世界は、不安の中、再度手に手を取り合い、国際社会としての支え合いの力を取り戻すスタート地点にいます。

自由、民主主義、法の支配、基本的人権、多様性の尊重などの基本的な価値観を共有する、健全な日米両国の同盟は、わが国の外交・安全保障の軸です。この同盟関係を軸に、重層的な日米関係が、バイデン大統領のもとでさらに発展する中で、国際社会が本来持ち得る力を取り戻し、平和と繁栄に貢献していくことを強く望みます。

今後、強力なリーダーシップを発揮され、バイデン大統領が公約で示されたように、全世界的なコロナの克服をはじめ、多国間協調主義のもと連携を重んじ、パリ協定への復帰を含む環境危機への積極的な取り組み、軍備管理の強化などが、大きく前進することを期待しています。

また、立憲民主党は、民主党政権当時、閣僚等を務めた経験豊富な多くの国会議員で構成されております。当時のオバマ大統領、バイデン副大統領、クリントン国務長官などとの、緊密な協力関係に心より感謝しています。

近い将来、コロナ禍の国際社会が直面する課題や将来的なビジョン、日米関係の課題の解決とさらなる発展などについて、意見交換できる機会が訪れますよう願っております。

最後に。今後の貴殿のご成功、貴殿とご家族のご健勝を心よりお祈りしています。

(English)

January 21, 2021

Letter of Congratulations on the Occasion of U.S. President Biden’s Inauguration

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, I would like to express our sincere respect and congratulations to you on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

Looking around the world, it is apparent that division and disparity are affecting people in many ways, from both economic reasons and those beyond the control of individuals. This has created numerous difficulties in every corner of the international community. The expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this situation, and the world now stands at the starting point of reclaiming the power of mutual support, by joining hands again as one international community amidst this uncertainty.

Maintaining a robust alliance between Japan and the United States, which share the fundamental values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, basic human rights, and respect for diversity, is the cornerstone of Japan’s diplomacy and the security in the region. Based on this alliance, we strongly hope that a multifaceted relationship will further develop between Japan and the United States under your Presidency, and that the international community will regain its inherent strength and contribution to peace and prosperity.

We believe that you will take strong leadership, as pledged, to make significant progress in overcoming the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in emphasizing cooperation based on multilateralism, proactively addressing the environmental crisis through returning to the Paris Agreement, and strengthening global arms control.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan consists of many experienced parliament members, who served as Cabinet members in the former Democratic Party of Japan’s administrations. We have very much appreciated the close collaboration extended by then President Obama, yourself as Vice-President, and then Secretary Clinton, among others.

I hope that in the near future, we will have the opportunity to exchange views on the challenges and future visions of the international community under the COVID-19 pandemic, and the further development of the Japan-US relationship.

I sincerely extend our best wishes for both the success of your Presidency and the health and wellbeing of you, Mr. President, and your family.

Yukio Edano, Leader

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan