再びコロナ禍で悪化に転じた2020年12月の米国雇用統計から何を読み取るべきか?

日本時間の昨夜、米国労働省から昨年2020年12月の米国雇用統計が公表されています。新型コロナウィルス(COVID-19)の影響から、非農業雇用者数は4月の大幅減の後、5月統計からはリバウンドしていましたが、感染拡大を受けて12月には▲140千人減を記録し減少に転じました。同じく、失業率も一気に悪化した4月からのリバウンドが続ていましたが、12月は前月と同じく横ばいの6.7%でした。いずれにせよ、COVID-19前の昨年2019年11～12月や今年2020年2月には失業率は3.5%だったわけですから、それらと比べるとまだ2倍近いの水準であることも確かです。いずれも季節調整済みの系列です。まず、やや長くなりますが、USA Today のサイトから統計を報じる記事を最初の11パラだけ引用すると以下の通りです。
Economy loses 140,000 jobs in December as unemployment holds at 6.7% amid COVID-19 spikes
U.S. employers shed 140,000 jobs in December amid COVID-19 surges and new business constraints, closing out a dismal year with the first payroll losses since the pandemic upended the economy last spring.
Restaurants and bars hemorrhaged jobs, and the report kicks off a potentially brutal winter as the nation awaits wide distribution of a vaccine that should pave the way for brighter days.
The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey, held steady at 6.7%, the Labor Department said Friday.
Economists had estimated that 50,000 jobs were added last month, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Leisure and hospitality, including bars and restaurants, drove last month's job losses, shedding 498,000 positions.
State and local governments, which are coping with massive pandemic-related revenue declines, lost about 50,000 jobs. Private education payrolls fell by 63,000. The losses more than offset surprisingly strong payroll advances in other sectors.
Professional and business services added 160 1000 jobs. Retail added 120,000 amid the holiday shopping season, much of it at warehouse clubs and supercenters. Construction, which is benefiting from the housing boom, added 51,000. And manufacturing, which has been churning out a steady stream of appliances and other goods for consumers stuck at home, added 38,000.
The disappointing showing overall was also partly softened by upward revisions of 135,000 to job gains in October and November.
Prior to December, job gains had slowed for five straight months since peaking at 4.8 million in June. The nation has recovered 12.3 million, or about 56%, of the 22.2 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis as restaurants, shops and other businesses shuttered by the outbreak were allowed to reopen, and the outlets brought back many furloughed workers.
エラく長くなりましたが、まずまずよく取りまとめられている印象です。続いて、いつもの米国雇用統計のグラフは下の通りです。上のパネルでは非農業部門雇用者数の前月差増減の推移とそのうちの民間部門を、さらに、下は失業率をプロットしています。いずれも季節調整済みの系列であり、影をつけた部分は景気後退期です。NBERでは今年2020年2月を米国景気の山と認定しています。ともかく、4月の雇用統計からやたらと大きな変動があって縦軸のスケールを変更したため、わけの判らないグラフになって、その前の動向が見えにくくなっています。少し見やすくしたんですが、それでもまだ判りにくさが残っています。
米国の失業率については、4月統計で14.7%と一気に悪化した後、5月13.3%、6月11.1%そして、7月10.2%まで2ケタが続いた後、8月には8.4%と10%を割り込み、9月7.9%、10月には6.9%となりましたが、11月には改善幅がわずかに0.2%ポイントまで縮小して6.7%を記録した後、12月の失業率は前月から横ばいの6.7%のままでした。COVID-19パンデミック前の2020年1月には失業者数5,796千人、失業率3.5%に比べて、12月統計の10,736千人、6.7%は2倍近い水準といえます。加えて、非農業部門雇用者数の増加は12月統計では半年ぶりにストップし、前月差で見てマイナスに転じました。緩やかながら昨年2020年4～6月期を底に回帰が反転した兆しがあっただけに、COVID-19のパンデミック再拡大のために景気回復に大きくブレーキがかかった形です。もちろん、このCOVID-19の感染拡大は米国だけでなく、すでにいくつかの都市で再びロックダウンに入った欧州でも、あるいは、首都圏に続いて関西京阪神でも緊急事態宣言が出る見込みの日本でも同様です。
振り返って目を我が国に転じると、何度もこのブログで主張しているように、日本のGoToキャンペーンは、感染拡大の「急所」のひとつである人的接触が多いセクター、本来は、シャットダウンすべきセクターに、COVID-19による経済的ダメージが大きいという理由で、補助金をつけて消費者を向かわせて感染拡大を引き起こしてしまったわけです。一昨年2019年10月の景気後退局面での消費税率引上げとともに、政府の大きな失政であるといわざるを得ません。従って、何度でも繰り返しますが、一時的に経済を犠牲にしてでもCOVID-19の感染拡大を防止して、国民生活を守るのがむしろ景気回復への早道である、と私は考えています。