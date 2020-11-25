  1. トップ>
国際機関と中央銀行への女性進出はどこまで進んだか?

昨日、国際通貨基金(IMF)から Gender Diversity in the Executive Board : Progress Report of the Executive Board to the Board of Governors と題するリポートが公表されています。トップの専務理事にゲオルギエバ女史をいただくIMFのことですから、女性の進出ないし性別の多様化には熱心なことと私は想像しています。

まず、上のグラフは、リポートから Gender Diversity of International Financial Institution Member Country Boards を引用しています。

過去1年で、世銀と欧州開銀では女性役員のシェアが8%ポイントの増加を見せた一方で、国際決済均衡では6%ポイント、欧州中央銀行では4%ポイントだった、と指摘しています。

The number of women directors increased by eight percent for the World Bank, by eight percent for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, by six percent for the Bank for International Settlements, and by four percent for the European Central Bank.

続いて、上のグラフは、リポートから Gender Diversity in G7 Central Banks, ECB and BRICS を引用しています。中央銀行では、欧州中央銀行がわずかな改善を見せたほかは、ほぼ変わりない、と報告しています。

Across central banks, most have remained stable with the European Central Bank recording a slight improvement in the number of women.

アジア開発銀行(ADB)や日銀で女性の進出が進んでいないように見受けるのは私だけでしょうか?

