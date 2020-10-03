緩やかな改善が続く8月の米国雇用統計をどう見るか?

日本時間の昨夜、米国労働省から9月の米国雇用統計が公表されています。新型コロナウィルス(COVID-19)の影響から、非農業雇用者数は4月の大幅減の後、5月統計からはリバウンドして9月にも+669千人増を記録しています。同じく、失業率も一気に悪化した4月からのリバウンドが見られ、7.9%に改善しています。でも、まだ、COVID-19前の約2倍の水準です。いずれも季節調整済みの系列です。まず、やや長くなりますが、USA Today のサイトから統計を報じる記事を最初の5パラだけ引用すると以下の通りです。

661,000 jobs added last month, unemployment fell to 7.9% as some states reopen, others face COVID-19 surges

U.S. employers added a disappointing 661,000 jobs in September as Sunbelt states resumed business reopenings that were disrupted by COVID-19 spikes over the summer, offsetting persistent layoffs by struggling firms that have exhausted federal aid.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from 8.4% in August, the Labor Department said Friday. But that's because the labor force - which includes people working and looking for jobs - shrank by about 700,000.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 870,000 jobs were added last month.

The jobs report is the last before a Nov. 3 presidential election that could serve as a referendum on President Trump's handling of the pandemic and its economic fallout. Overall, the economy is still recouping jobs in outsize fashion after shedding a record 22.1 million in early spring but the recovery is slowing, raising the specter of a gap that could take several years to close.

September marks the third straight monthly pullback in payroll gains after employers added a record 4.8 million in June, 1.7 million in July and 1.5 million in August. All told, the nation has clawed back 11.4 million jobs, slightly more than half the total wiped out as states shut down nonessential businesses and Americans avoided travel and public gathering spots out of contagion fears.

やや長くなりましたが、まずまずよく取りまとめられている印象です。続いて、いつもの米国雇用統計のグラフは下の通りです。上のパネルでは非農業部門雇用者数の前月差増減の推移とそのうちの民間部門を、さらに、下は失業率をプロットしています。いずれも季節調整済みの系列であり、影をつけた部分は景気後退期です。NBERでは今年2020年2月を米国景気の山と認定しています。ともかく、4月の雇用統計からやたらと大きな変動があって縦軸のスケールを変更したため、わけの判らないグラフになって、その前の動向が見えにくくなっています。少し見やすくしたんですが、それでもまだ判りにくさが残っています





米国の失業率については、4月統計で14.7%と一気に悪化した後、5月13.3%、6月11.1%そして、7月10.2%まで2ケタが続いた後、8月には8.4%と10%を割り込み、9月統計でも5か月連続で低下して7.9%まで達しました。ただし、リバウンドの方も徐々に減衰してきた気がします。米国非農業部門雇用者の伸びも、4月に前月差で▲2000万人超の減少を見た後、5月+2725千人増、6月+4781千人増、7月+1761千人増、8月+1489千人増に続いて、9月+661千人増と、失業率の改善幅も、非農業部門雇用者の増加幅も、6月が大きかったのは新型コロナウィルス感染症(COVID-19)に対する米国の対応に起因するんだろうと思います。そして、改善幅は徐々に減衰しているように見えます。8月の雇用増については、引用した USA Today の記事も "U.S. employers added a disappointing 661,000 jobs in September" で始まっていますし、 ほかに、ロイターの記事でも "U.S. job growth slows in September" なるタイトルを掲げています。いずれにせよ、COVID-19前の水準への米国経済の回復にはかなりの期間を要する、と見るエコノミストが多数派であろうと私も考えています。

もっとも、基本的に日本でも同じで、いわゆるV字回復はありえないのであろうと覚悟すべきです。それどころか、上のグラフは Yahoo! Japan の新型コロナウィルス感染症まとめサイトから引用していますが、現在の日本は緊急事態宣言が発せられた時とほぼ同等の新規のCOVID-19感染者数が記録されており、第2波、あるいは、さらに第3波の感染拡大があれば、2番底の可能性も否定できないと私は考えています。