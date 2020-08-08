徐々に回復が鈍化する米国雇用統計の先行きやいかに?

日本時間の昨夜、米国労働省から7月の米国雇用統計が公表されています。新型コロナウィルス(COVID-19)の影響から、非農業雇用者数は4月の大幅減の後、5月統計からはリバウンドして7月には+1,763千人増を記録しています。同じく、失業率も一気に悪化した4月からのリバウンドが見られ、10.2%に改善しています。でも、まだ、10%を超える水準です。いずれも季節調整済みの系列です。まず、やや長くなりますが、USA Today のサイトから統計を報じる記事を最初の9パラを引用すると以下の通りです。

1.8M jobs added in July, unemployment falls to 10.2% as some states halt reopening, others press ahead

The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July as payroll growth slowed amid a split-screen economy that had employers stepping up hiring in parts of the country that continued to let businesses reopen, even as COVID-19 spikes forced Sunbelt firms to pull back and lay off workers.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1% in June, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 1.5 million jobs were added last month.

Starting in late June, nearly half the states paused or reversed reopenings because of surges in coronavirus cases, a rollback that particularly hit Texas, Arizona, Florida and California. Those losses were more than offset by net job gains elsewhere in the country as states relaxed restrictions.

Forecasting employment in July was a crap shoot, with some economists expecting upwards of two million gains and others anticipating losses.

Government added 301,000 jobs as payrolls were artificially inflated by 215,000 gains in local education. Since many school staffers were furloughed in April because of the pandemic, there were far fewer job reductions than normal in July, an anomaly that resulted in strong employment gains because of seasonal adjustments.

Besides the reopenings, job gains in the spring were juiced by forgivable federal loans to small businesses as long as they retained or rehired employees. Of the 22 million U.S. jobs shed in the early days of the pandemic, the economy recouped 2.7 million in May and 4.8 million in June, but after July's additions payrolls are still at less than half their pre-pandemic level.

Clawing back the 13 million remaining lost jobs is likely to be a tougher slog as employers grapple with infection outbreaks and depleted cash. Many businesses have exhausted their federal loans, forcing some struggling firms to lay off workers a second time. Morgan Stanley foresees a "significant risk" of job losses in August.

やや長くなりましたが、まずまずよく取りまとめられている印象です。続いて、いつもの米国雇用統計のグラフは下の通りです。上のパネルでは非農業部門雇用者数の前月差増減の推移とそのうちの民間部門を、さらに、下は失業率をプロットしています。いずれも季節調整済みの系列であり、影をつけた部分は景気後退期です。先々月の6月9日付けのブログで取り上げたように、NBERでは今年2020年2月を米国景気の山と認定しています。ともかく、4月の雇用統計からやたらと大きな変動があって縦軸のスケールを変更したため、わけの判らないグラフになって、その前の動向が見えにくくなっています。





米国の失業率については、4月統計で14.7%と一気に悪化した後、5月13.3%、6月11.1%そして、昨夜公表の7月10.2%と、リバウンドの方も徐々に減衰してきた気がします。米国非農業部門雇用者の伸びも、4月に前月差で▲2000万人超の減少を見た後、5月+2725千人増、6月+4791千人増、そして、7月+1763千人増と、失業率の改善幅も、非農業部門雇用者の増加幅も、6月が大きかったのは新型コロナウィルス感染症(COVID-19)に対する米国の対応に起因するんだろうと思います。いずれにせよ、先は長そうです。



例えば、ロイターのサイトでは、Reuters Poll に基づいて、"Nearly two-thirds of economists, or 35 of 56 who responded to an additional question, said it would take two or more years for the U.S. economy to reach its pre-COVID-19 levels." と、COVID-19前の水準への米国経済の回復には2年以上かかる、と見るエコノミストが⅔近い多数派と指摘しています。



基本的に日本でも同じで、いわゆるV字回復はありえないのであろうと覚悟すべきです。それどころか、現在の日本は緊急事態宣言が発せられた時よりもCOVID-19感染者数が多くなっており、第2波、あるいは、さらに第3波の感染拡大があれば、2番底の可能性も否定できないと私は考えています。