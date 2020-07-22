ついに来たオリンピック組織委員会からのチケットの払い戻し可メール

オリンピックのチケットの払い戻し問題は、本質的に消費者問題であり、オリンピックの全額払い戻しができないのであれば、大きな消費者被害になることが必至でしたが、

今日2020年7月21日なってようやく、東京2020組織委員会から、オリンピックの観戦チケットの払い戻しなどの基準について、次のようなメールが届きました。

本来、今週金曜日８月24日から８月９日までがオリンピック（パラリンピックは、8月25日から9月6日まで）が開かれる予定でしたので、本当にようやくのメールです。

ただ、まだ未定のものが多く、特に「既にご購入いただいている観戦チケットは、原則そのままご利用いただけるよう準備を進めてまいります。」というのが、どこまで具体的なのでしょうか。

現状コロナ下で、来年のオリンピックの開催でさえ危うい時に、本当に、チケットは使うことができるのでしょうか。

今回、払い戻しするのか、このまま進んで来年のオリンピックに期待するのか、あるいは来年のオリンピックが中止になり、今回は払い戻しができたが次回は払い戻しができずに私も被害者になってしまうのか、本当に思案のしどころです。

写真は、オリンピック中止決定直前に東京2020組織委員会から紀藤宛に届いた封書から↓

以下は今回来たメール全文の引用です ↓

※英文に誤記がありますがそのままにし下線を引きました。誤記は東京2020組織委員会のチェックミスだろうと思います。

=============================================================

From: Tokyo2020 <no-reply@ticket.tokyo2020.org>

Sent: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 11:30 AM

To: link@

Subject: 【重要なご連絡 / Important Notice】東京2020観戦チケットの取扱いについて / Games Tickets of Tokyo 2020

※フィッシング等の迷惑メールと区別するため、本メールには、東京2020公式チケット販売サイトのURLを掲載しておりません。

* To prevent this message from being classified as spam, this email does not contain the URL of the Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website.

紀藤 正樹 様（sama）

* English follows Japanese.

東京2020組織委員会は、2020年3月24日の大会延期の決定および7月17日の新たな競技スケジュールの発表を踏まえ、現時点における東京2020観戦チケットの取扱いについて、以下の通りご案内いたします。新たな競技スケジュールは、大会公式ウェブサイトまたは公式チケット販売サイト等でご確認ください。

１．既にご購入いただいている観戦チケットの取扱いと払い戻しについて

・既にご購入いただいている観戦チケットは、原則そのままご利用いただけるよう準備を進めてまいります。

・大会が一年延期になったことで、来場が困難な場合等には、希望者に払い戻しを行う予定です。

・上記の払い戻しは2020年秋以降に実施させていただく予定です。詳細な払い戻しの日程や方法に関しましては、決まり次第ご案内させていただきます。

なお、各国・地域のNOCまたは公式チケット販売事業者を通じて購入された方は、各国・地域のNOCまたは公式チケット販売事業者に直接お問い合わせください。

２．観戦チケットの今後の販売に関して

・東京2020観戦チケットの販売（公式リセール含む）は、一旦見合わせております。販売方法やスケジュール等を再検討の上、あらためて公式チケット販売サイト等でご案内いたします。

※なお、オリンピック・パラリンピックの整理券はがき抽選による先行窓口販売の整理券はがき抽選の取扱いについては、現在検討中ですので、決まり次第、大会公式ウェブサイトまたは公式チケット販売サイト等でご案内いたします。

皆様には大変ご不便をおかけいたしますが、少しでも早いご案内ができるよう検討を進めてまいります。

ご理解賜りますよう何卒よろしくお願い申し上げます。

お問い合わせ

東京2020チケットカスタマーセンター

お電話でのお問い合わせ

電話番号：0570 – 00 – 2020（有料・ナビダイヤル）

受付時間：9:00～18:00（土・日・祝を除く）

-----

In light of the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 announced on 24 March 2020, and the publication of a new competition schedule on 17 July, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has established the following policies related to tickets:

* Please refer to the official website and other communications channels for details of the new schedule.

１．Status and Refund of the Tickets that have been purchased by residents of Japan through the Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website

- In principle, tickets that have been already purchased will be valid for the same session on the new date.

- If you are unable to attend the session on the new date, you may request a refund.

- The refund will be carried out no earlier than autumn 2020. Details of a refund schedule and procedures will be announced once they are confirmed.

* Tickets purchased by overseas spectators through an Authorised Ticket Reseller (ATR)

Please note that the tickets that have been purchased through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs) of respective territories will be handled in line with each ATR's terms and conditions. For overseas ticket purchasers, future updates and changes related to the ticketing programme will be provided by ATRs.

２．Future Sales of Games Tickets

- The sales of the Games tickets, including the official resale service, have been suspended. Information regarding sales methods and a schedule of future sales will be announced via the official ticket website and other communications channels once it is available.

* Please note that plans for in-person ticket sales using a postcard lottery are currently under review. Once the details are confirmed, they will be announced via the official ticket website and other channels.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We are currently finalising plans and will provide further information as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Enquiries

Please contact Tokyo 2020 Ticket Customer Centre.

Phone number: 0570-00-2020 (fees apply, Navi dial)

Hour: 9:00 – 18:00 (JST) excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays

================================================================