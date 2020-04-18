台湾緑の党メンバーから台湾のコロナ対策情報を入手！

新型コロナウイルスが世界的に感染爆発している中、台湾緑の党メンバーから、日ごとの感染者がゼロもしくは少数に止まっている台湾での新型コロナウイルス対策情報を入手しました。
台湾政府は、中国からのすべてのフライトをチェックすることにより、非常に早い段階（2019年12月から、何かがおかしいことが判明したとき）から非常に強力な立場を取りました。
その後、私たちの政府は、検疫プロセス、リソースの製造と配布（サージカルマスク、アルコール、およびその他の必要な機器を含む）を一元化する緊急チームを設立し、チームは毎日午後2時に記者会見を行い、進捗状況について全員に最新情報を報告しました
また、これが政府がこのパンデミックに関するすべてのミス情報をチェックインすることであることが非常に重要であり、彼らが使用するのは、通常退屈な標準的な政府資料だけでなく、クリエイティブな手段を使用して人々に正しい情報を共有することです
つまり、政府はこのパンデミックに関する誤った情報をチェックして事実を明らかにし、適切な知識と情報を備えたクリエイティブな手段で人々を教育しています。
Taiwan government took a very strong position from very early on (starting December 2019 when they found out something was not right) by checking all flights coming in from China.
Later, our government set up a emergency team to centralize the quarantine process, the manufacture and distribution of resources (Including surgical masks, alcohol, and other necessary equipments), and the team has a press conference everyday 2 pm to update everyone on the progress
Also, One thing very important that the government this is to check in defunct all miss information regarding this pandemic, and they use is not only standard government material that is usually rather boring, but rather they use creative measures to share correct information for people
I meant: the government check and debunk misinformation regarding this pandemic, and they educate the people with the correct knowledge and information with creative measures