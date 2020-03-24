Google翻訳 vs みらい翻訳 vs DeepL翻訳：日本語論文の英文要旨を訳させてみた

最近の機械翻訳の進歩は本当にすごい。以前「みらい翻訳」を試してみて、その精度におののいたのですが（「みらい翻訳」を使って仕事をしました。（使用感） - 日比嘉高研究室）、先日来、DeepL翻訳という新手のサービスが登場して話題になっています。

そこで、この度も実際にやってみました。検証材料はつい先日作ったばかりの、自分の論文の英文要旨です。英語を日常的に使わない研究者が、もっともしばしば直面する「英語を書かなければならない場面」です。

以下（1）原文の日本語要旨、（2）有料校正サービスを利用した完成版、（3）Google翻訳、（4）みらい翻訳、（5）DeepL翻訳、の順に、結果を貼り付けました。

（1）原文の日本語要旨

この論考では、「満洲」における日本語書籍の小売史を考える。主たる対象となるのは日本語の書物を扱った書籍店である。とりわけ、これまでほとんど手をつけられてこなかった「満洲国」成立以前の小売書店の歴史を考えている。導入部のあと、第2節において日露戦争以後の小売店の進出状況を確認し、第3節で満洲全域における小売書店の分布を見渡した。第4節で満洲書籍（雑誌）商組合の成立とその働きを論じ、第5節で小売書店の営業のさまを書店登場の時期および地理的な分布の状況に目を配りながら概観した。第6節では、各小売書店およびその店主のプロフィールを一瞥した。以上は、満洲地域（ここでは関東州を含む）、そして「満洲国」の日本語文化を規定した社会的基盤を考える基礎的かつ重要な作業であり、出版文化史のみならず、広く満洲の知的文化の広がりに関心を持つ歴史的な研究に対して、広範な知見を提供するものと考える。

（2）有料校正サービスを利用した完成版

これは、（1）をGoogle翻訳とみらい翻訳にかけて合成し、自力で修正。さらに業者（Editage）にお願いした完成版。

This paper considers the history of Japanese retail bookstores in Manchuria, focusing on Japanese-language books, particularly before the establishment of the “Manchukuo.” After the introduction, Section 2 explores the state of retail stores after the Russo-Japanese War, and Section 3 surveys the distribution of retail stores across Manchuria. Section 4 discusses the foundation and function of the merchant union of bookstores in Manchuria, and Section 5 gives an overview of the retail bookstore business, paying attention to the time of bookstore establishment and geographical distribution. Section 6 presents a quick look at the profiles of bookstores and their owners. The above is a fundamental and important work to consider the social basis that defines the Japanese culture in the Manchurian region, including the Kwantung Leased Territory, and “Manchukuo” and will provide a wide range of information not only about the history of print culture but also about historical research with an interest in the spread of Manchurian intellectual culture.

（3）Google翻訳

This article considers the retail history of Japanese books in Manchuria. The main target is a book store that handles Japanese books. Above all, it considers the history of retail bookstores before the establishment of Manchuria, which had been largely untouched. After the introductory section, Section 2 checked the status of retail stores after the Russo-Japanese War, and Section 3 looked at the distribution of retail bookstores throughout Manchuria. Section 4 discusses the establishment and function of the Manchuria Books (magazine) trade union, and Section 5 provides an overview of retail bookstore sales, paying attention to the time of the bookstore's appearance and the geographical distribution. Section 6 gives a glimpse of the profile of each retail bookstore and its owner. The above is the basic and important work to consider the social infrastructure that defines the Japanese culture of the Manchuria area (including Kanto state in this case) and "Manchuria". It will provide a wide range of insights into historical research that is interested in the spread of intellectual culture in Manchuria. https://translate.google.co.jp/?hl=ja

（4）みらい翻訳

In this discussion, we consider the retail history of Japanese books in "Manshu". Book stores dealing with Japanese books are mainly targeted. In particular, we consider the history of retail bookstores before the establishment of the "Manchukuo" which has hardly been touched. After the introduction, in Section 2, the state of retail stores after the Russo-Japanese War was confirmed, and in Section 3, the distribution of retail stores across Manchuria was surveyed. Section 4 discussed the formation and function of the Manshu-Shoseki (magazine) merchant union, and Section 5 gave an overview of the retail bookstore business, paying attention to the time of the appearance of the bookstore and the geographical distribution. Section 6 took a quick look at the profiles of retail bookstores and their owners. The above is a fundamental and important work to consider the social basis that defines the Japanese culture of the Manchurian region (This includes the Kwantung Leased Territory) and "Manchukuo" and will provide a wide range of knowledge not only for the history of publishing culture but also for historical research with an interest in the spread of Manchurian intellectual culture. https://miraitranslate.com/trial/

（5）DeepL翻訳