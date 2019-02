トランプ氏演説、国民大多数が支持

▲画像 A tearful Alice Johnson, who was serving a mandatory life sentence without parole in a nonviolent drug case and was granted clemency by President Donald J. Trump in June of 2018, gestures toward President Trump from the special guests gallery Tuesday, Feb. 5,2018, during the State of the Union Address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. 出典: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian