Appleの最新決算にみる2つの疑問、脱iPhoneシナリオの現実感

米Appleは1月29日(米国時間)、同社会計年度で2019年度第1四半期(2018年10-12月期)決算を発表した。事前のガイダンスにもあったとおり、同四半期の売上は当初見込みから1割減少の843億ドルで前年同期比5%のダウン、純利益は199億7000万ドルで0.5%の減少だった。

世界的なiPhone不振と特に中国での全製品カテゴリにおける売上減少が主な理由で、このあたりの話題は石川温氏の「アップルの落日？ 中国後退の影響が不可避に、日本市場でも逆風か」という記事が詳しい。ここでは、Apple決算から見えてくる「iPhoneはAppleにとって本当に美味しい商売なのか?」「サービス事業へのシフトがAppleの業績を支える道になるのか?」という2つの疑問について考えてみたい。



Apple不調の震源地といわれる中国。杭州のApple West Lake (西湖) 店にて

Apple決算の詳細は同社のプレスリリースからも確認できるので、いくつかハイライトをみていく。まずはエリア別の売上で、同社の決算で言うAmericasが南北アメリカ大陸をすべて合計した数字、EuropeがいわゆるEMEA (ヨーロッパ、中東、アフリカ)地域に加えてインドを合算した数字、Greater Chinaが中国本土に香港と台湾を加えた数字、Rest of Asia Pacificが中華圏ならびに日本を除いたすべてのアジア太平洋地域となる。これを見るとわかるが、AmericasとRest of Asia Pacific以外の地域はすべてマイナスとなっており、特にGreater Chinaの落ち込みが大きいことがわかる。



米Appleの2019年度第1四半期におけるエリア別売上

少しだけ細かくみていく。下記が今回の決算における各地域の解説だ。AmericasにおいてもiPhone販売が不調だった地域があったが、ウェアラブル/ホーム/アクセサリ、サービスの売上が好調で、結果として前年同期比プラスでの業績となった。一方で米ドルの通貨高が全体に悪影響を及ぼしているとしており、今回のケースではおそらく南米方面での現地通貨安で、米ドルでの集計が低めに出たようだ。

同様の傾向はEuropeやRest of Asia Pacificでもみられ(特に後者はオーストラリアやシンガポールなどの話だと思われる)、不調なiPhoneと為替問題を抱えつつも他の売上増でそれをカバーする状況だ。Appleはこのような地域において、為替事情を鑑みた販売価格の調整で売上のテコ入れを行っていく方針だという。日本の場合、iPadとサービス売上が好調であり、これが結果としてiPhoneの落ち込み分をカバーする格好となった。

・Americas

Americas net sales increased during the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018 due primarily to higher Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services net sales, partially offset by lower iPhone net sales. The weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar had an unfavorable impact on Americas net sales during the first quarter of 2019.

・Europe

Europe net sales decreased during the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018 due primarily to lower iPhone net sales, partially offset by higher Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services net sales. The weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar had an unfavorable impact on Europe net sales during the first quarter of 2019.

・Greater China

Greater China net sales decreased during the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018 due primarily to lower iPhone net sales.

・Japan

Japan net sales decreased during the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018 due primarily to lower iPhone net sales, partially offset by higher Services and iPad net sales.