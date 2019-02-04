日本と米国の雇用統計はいずれも堅調に推移!

本日、朝のうちに、総務省統計局の失業率や厚生労働省の有効求人倍率など、昨年2018年12月の雇用統計が、また、日本時間の夜になって、米国労働省から1月の米国雇用統計が、それぞれ公表されています。
我が国では、失業率は前月から+0.1%ポイント低下して2.4%となり、有効求人倍率も前月と同じ1.63倍と、タイトな雇用環境がうかがえます。米国では、非農業雇用者数は前月統計から+304千人増と、市場の事前コンセンサスを大きく上回って伸びが加速した一方で、政府機関の一部閉鎖などの影響により失業率は前月から悪化して4.0%を示しています。いずれも季節調整済みの系列です。
まず、長くなりますが、日経新聞のサイトとUSA Today のサイトからそれぞれ関連する記事を引用すると以下の通りです。なお、USA Today の記事は最初の9パラだけ取っています。
18年の有効求人1.61倍、過去2番目の高さ 就業者は最多
厚生労働省が1日発表した2018年平均の有効求人倍率は1.61倍と、前年比で0.11ポイント上昇した。過去2番目に高い水準。同時に総務省が発表した18年平均の就業者数は6664万人で、比較可能な1953年以降最も多かった。一方で完全失業率は2.4%で0.4ポイント下がった。26年ぶりの低水準だ。深刻な人手不足を背景に、働き始める高齢者や女性が増えている。
有効求人倍率は全国のハローワークで仕事を探す人1人あたり何件の求人があるかを示す。9年連続で上昇した。18年は高度経済成長の末期にあたる1973年(1.76倍)に続く高さとなった。
企業の出す有効求人数は18年に278万人と、前年比3.1%増。9年連続で増えた。仕事を探す有効求職者数は172万人で3.8%減った。
企業の人材確保は難しさを増している。求人に対して実際に職に就いた人の割合を示す充足率は14%。前年から1.2ポイント下がった。正社員として長期雇用で人材を囲い込む動きが広がっており、18年12月の正社員の有効求人倍率(季節調整値)は1.15倍で、1年前より0.08ポイント上がった。
就業者数は6年連続の増加だ。女性が前年に比べ87万人増えており、男性の伸び(45万人増)を上回った。今まで働いていなかった女性がパートなどで仕事を始める例が多い。一方で65歳以上の高齢者も男女合計で55万人増だ。完全失業者数は18年平均で166万人で24万人減った。
18年12月の有効求人倍率(季節調整値)は1.63倍だった。完全失業率は2.4%で、3カ月ぶりに改善した。
Employers add booming 304,000 jobs in January, marking 100th straight month of employment gains
Hiring began 2019 on a strong note as employers added 304,000 jobs in January, marking a 100th straight month of payroll growth and defying the 35-day government shutdown, the U.S. trade war with China and a slowing global economy.
The milestone extended the labor market's record streak of job gains.
The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a separate survey of households, rose from 3.9% to 4 percent, largely because of the government shutdown, the Labor Department said Friday.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimated 165,000 jobs were added last month.
Mildly disappointing: Employment gains from November and December were revised down by a total 70,000. November's was upgraded from 176,000 to 196,000 but December's blockbuster 312,000 was revised down to 222,000, which was still a strong showing.
A whirlwind of unusual factors likely skewed January's employment totals, economists said. The shutdown wasn't expected to affect the jobs total broadly, which derives from a survey of businesses and government agencies, because 420,000 federal employees worked without pay and the 380,000 who were furloughed are receiving paychecks retroactively, Labor said. However, the longest shutdown in U.S. history still may have crimped government hiring, Goldman Sachs said. And layoffs by the government's private contractors probably suppressed employment by about 30,000, according to Morgan Stanley.
Warm weather in mid-January, when Labor conducted its employment survey, bolstered job gains in industries such as construction and leisure and hospitality, economists said. The number of workers idled because of bad weather was about 50,000 below the average of the past 10 January reports, says economist Jim O'Sullivan of High Frequency Economics.
Also, industries such as retail, restaurants and warehousing sharply ramped up hiring of temporary seasonal workers the past few months, likely resulting in more layoffs in January, according to Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton.
Generally, the labor market was surprisingly robust in 2018, adding an average 223,000 jobs a month. But economists expect average monthly job growth to slow to about 165,000 or so this year as the trade fight and sluggish global economy take a bigger toll and the low unemployment rate spawns more worker shortages.
とても長くなりましたが、包括的によく取りまとめられている印象です。続いて、雇用統計のグラフは以下の通りです。いずれも季節調整済みの系列で、上から順に、失業率、有効求人倍率、新規求人数をプロットしています。影を付けた期間は景気後退期を示しています。
グラフにはありませんが、正社員の有効求人倍率も前月の1.13倍から1.15倍に改善し、一昨年2017年6月に1倍に達してから、このところ1年半に渡って1倍を超えて推移しています。厚生労働省の雇用統計は大きく信頼性を損ねたとはいえ、少なくとも総務省統計局の失業率も歩調を合わせて低下していることから、雇用はかなり完全雇用に近づいており、いくら何でも賃金が上昇する局面に入りつつあると私は受け止めています。
もっとも、賃金については、1人当たりの賃金の上昇が鈍くても、非正規雇用ではなく正規雇用が増加することから、マクロの所得としては増加が期待できる雇用状態であり、加えて、雇用不安の払拭から消費者マインドを下支えしている点は忘れるべきではありません。ただ、賃上げは所得面で個人消費をサポートするだけでなく、デフレ脱却に重要な影響を及ぼすことから、マクロの所得だけでなくマイクロな個人当たりの賃上げも早期に実現されるよう私は期待しています。