中国の23省・地域が今年の成長目標引き下げ、悲観論強まる





［北京 ２９日 ロイター］ - 中国の地方政府の発表によると、同国では３１省・直轄市・自治区のうち、少なくとも２３省・市・自治区が今年の域内総生産（ＧＤＰ）伸び率目標を昨年の目標から引き下げた。

内需低迷や米中貿易戦争で地方政府の間に悲観的な見方が広がっていることが浮き彫りとなった。

昨年、成長率目標を引き下げていたのは１７省・直轄市・自治区だった。

ＧＤＰで国内３位の山東省は、現時点で今年の目標を発表していない。

四川省、河北省、貴州省、甘粛省、海南省の５省は成長率目標を据え置いた。昨年、目標を据え置いたのは１２省だった。

成長率目標を引き上げたのは湖北省のみ。ハイテク産業の拡大が期待できるとしている。

今年の中国のＧＤＰ伸び率は、昨年から鈍化するとみられており、地方政府の目標引き下げは、市場の見方に沿ったものとなった。

昨年は、北京市、上海市、浙江省、河南省、四川省、河北省、湖北省など１５省・直轄市・自治区が、成長目標を達成もしくは上回った。

ほぼ同数の省・直轄市・自治区は目標を下回った。このうち、内モンゴル自治区、天津市、海南省、黒竜江省、吉林省、新疆ウイグル自治区などは、目標を少なくとも１％ポイント下回った。

目標を最も大きく下回ったのは重慶市で、目標を２．５％ポイント下回った。重慶市は中国のＧＤＰの２．３％を占めるが、当局者によると、産業の再編が進んでいることが重しとなった。

Province/region/municipality 2018 GDP growth (percent) 2018 GDP target (percent) 2019 GDP target (percent) Change

Guangdong 6.8 around 7 6-6.5 cut

Jiangsu 6.7 at least 7 at least 6.5 cut

Shandong 6.6 at least 7 not announced yet not available yet

Zhejiang 7.1 around 7 around 6.5 cut

Henan 7.6 around 7.5 7-7.5 cut

Sichuan 8 around 7.5 around 7.5 unchanged

Hubei 7.8 around 7.5 7.5-8 raised

Hebei around 6.6 around 6.5 around 6.5 unchanged

Hunan 7.8 around 8 7.5-8 cut

Fujian 8.3 around 8.5 8-8.5 cut

Shanghai 6.6 around 6.5 6-6.5 cut

Beijing 6.6 around 6.5 6-6.5 cut

Anhui 8.02 at least 8 7.5-8 cut

Liaoning 5.7 around 6.5 to set growth target similar to national target not available yet

Shaanxi 8.3 around 8 7.5-8 cut

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region 5.3 6.5 around 6 cut

Jiangxi 8.7 around 8.5 8-8.5 cut

Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region 6.8 7-7.5 around 7 cut

Tianjin 3.6 5 around 4.5 cut

Chongqing 6 around 8.5 6 cut

Heilongjiang around 5 8.5 at least 5 cut

Jilin 4.5 around 6 5-6 cut

Yunnan 8.9 8.5 around 8.5 cut

Shanxi 6.7 6.5 around 6.3 cut

Guizhou 9.1 around 10 around 10 unchanged

Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region around 6 around 7 around 5.5 cut

Gansu 6.3 around 6 around 6 unchanged

Hainan 5.8 at least 7 7-7.5 minimum growth target unchanged

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region 7 around 7.5 6.5-7 cut

Qinghai 7.2 around 7 6.5-7 cut

Tibet Autonomous Region around 10 10 around 10 cut

