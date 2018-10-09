トランプ氏、テイラー・スウィフトさんが「25％」嫌いに　民主党候補支持で

これまで政治的発言をしてこなかった米人気歌手テイラー・スウィフトさん（28）が11月の中間選挙で民主党候補を支持したため、トランプ大統領は8日、「前より25％好きじゃなくなった」と述べた。
スウィフトさんは7日、地元テネシー州から11月の中間選挙に出馬する民主党候補2人を支持すると、インスタグラムに投稿した。スウィフトさんのフォロワーは1億1200万人。
「これまで私は政治的な意見の公表を避けてきたけれども、今まで生きてきて経験したいくつかの出来事と、過去2年間で世界が経験してきたことによって、私の気持ちは大きく変わった」とスウィフトさんは書き、自分は人権や女性や性的少数者のために戦う人にこれまでずっと投票してきたと説明。
その上で、女性の権利拡大や賃金の平等、女性への暴力取り締まり強化、性的少数者の差別禁止などに、連邦下院で反対し続けてきた共和党現職のマーシャ・ブラックバーン議員は「恐ろしい」し、「支持できない」と言明した。
スウィフトさんはその上で、「お願い、お願いだから、自分の州から出馬する候補について自分で勉強して、自分の価値観に一番近い人に投票してください」と呼びかけた。
「知的で思慮深く、自分をしっかり持っている本当に大勢の人がこの2年間で18歳になって、自分の票を入れる権利と特権を手にした」と、若いファンの多いスウィフトさんは書き、米国で投票するためにまず必要な有権者登録の期限が9日に迫っているので、登録して欲しいと訴えた。
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!