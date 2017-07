日本の精神病院でニュージーランド男性が変死　母国でニュースに

ニュージーランド・ヘラルドに掲載されたケリー・サベジさん(27)の写真と見出し

このニュースを教えてくれたのは、元朝日新聞の論説委員で現在は国際医療福祉大学大学院の教授を務める大熊由紀子さんからのメールマガジンだった。

というのがその情報だ。

事実なら重大な話なのに。このニュース、どこの新聞社もテレビ局も報道していない。

このため、筆者としてはこの発信をする時点では真偽のウラを取っていないことはお伝えしておく。

最近多くなっている「偽ニュース」でないとは言い切れない。

とはいえ、ニュース源はニュージーランドの新聞社NZヘラルドのちゃんとしたサイトのようだ。

The family of a New Zealand man who died after being tied to a bed for 10 days in a Japanese psychiatric ward say his care was an abuse of human rights.

Kelly Savage, 27, died in Yamato Hospital, Japan on 17 May (file photo)

Kelly Savage, 27, had been teaching English in Japan for two years when a pre-existing mental health condition worsened.

His Wellington-based family say he became manic after stopping his medication because of the side effects.

He was admitted to Yamato Hospital under a compulsory order and restrained on a bed in a secure ward for 10 days.

A nurse found him in cardiac arrest in mid-May and he died seven days later.

His death certificate lists the cause of death as hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy caused by cardiopulmonary arrest.

But his family say the cause of the cardiac arrest is inconclusive and it has been suggested to them that deep vein thrombosis may have been involved because of the long period of restraint.

They say researchers in Japan have reported that 30 days' restraint is common there.